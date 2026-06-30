Two senior Tamil Nadu IAS officers retire from service

CHENNAI: Two of Tamil Nadu's senior IAS officers of the 2002 batch retired from service on Tuesday after completing their tenure in the State administration.
Reeta Harish Thakkar, who served as Secretary to the Public Department, superannuated from service after holding one of the State government's most senior administrative positions, considered next only to the Chief Secretary.
Before her retirement, Thakkar presided over the two-day conference of IAS and IPS officers at the Secretariat, the first such meeting convened by the TVK-led government.
Originally from Maharashtra, Thakkar began her administrative career in Tamil Nadu as the Collector of Pudukkottai district. During her career, she held several key positions, including Member-Secretary of the State Finance Commission and Secretary to the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department.
MS Shanmugam, another 2002-batch IAS officer, also retired from service on Tuesday (June 30). A native of Tamil Nadu, he began his career as the District Collector of Thanjavur and later served in several important positions, including Additional Secretary in the Industries Department and Project Director of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project.
During the previous DMK government, Shanmugam served as Secretary-II to then Chief Minister MK Stalin. Following the change in government, he was posted as Commissioner of the Tourism Department, where he served until his retirement.