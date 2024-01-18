Two sects of Vaishnavites exchange blows over long standing dispute

CHENNAI: The long standing dispute between the two sections - Vadakalai Iyangar and Thenkalai Iyangar - of Vaishnavite over singing of hymns at Varadharaja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram has once again flared up and it took an ugly turn after a section of them resorted to fisticuffs on Thursday.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to officials in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, the incident took place when a section of Thenkalai Iyangar objected to their counterpart when they tried to sing Prabhandham during the procession of Vedanta Desikar Swami.

Thenkalai Iyangar demanded Vadakalai Iyangar to stop signing Prabhandham, citing a pending case in the court.

The wordy quarrel took ugly turn when a section among them exchanged blows in the presence of devotees.

However, the situation was brought under control following the intervention of the official from the HR & CE department.

It may be recalled that a similar incident took place last year over sharing of the Prasadham (Dosa and Vada) among them.