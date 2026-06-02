Two police personnel suspended, one dismissed in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Dindigul Superintendent of Police Pradeep has ordered the suspension of Special Sub-Inspector Raju (51) and Head Constable Sudharani (42), attached to the Saminathapuram police station near Palani, following an inquiry into allegations of misconduct. Grade-I Constable Manikandan (35) was dismissed from service.
The action was taken after an inquiry conducted by Palani Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhananjeyan found substance in complaints against the three personnel.
According to police sources, Raju and Sudharani were accused of accepting bribes and registering false cases. Manikandan faced allegations of indiscipline while on duty.
Based on the inquiry findings, the district police administration initiated disciplinary action against the three personnel.