Two people killed in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi in rain-related incidents

THOOTHUKUDI (Tamil Nadu): Two people died in rain-related incidents on Wednesday in the Thoothukudi district, which is one of the four southern districts of Tamil Nadu that have been hit by the heavy rain in the past three days. "Two people died during floods in Navalakshmipuram village of Thoothukudi district. Currently, the government is involved in the recovery of their bodies," said Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister EV Velu.

The Minister said that, so far eight people have died in the district in the rain-related incidents. School students are also facing difficulty as they many have lost their books, documents and certificates owing to the flood situation in the state. Several schoolchildren in the district said that they had lost their study materials due to the flood caused by the heavy rain. "My notebooks have been destroyed in the flood, so the government should provide new notebooks," said Devi, a school student.

Some people in the district reported a dearth of food and clothes. "We have been suffering without food for the past two days due to the flood. Currently, we are suffering without food and clothes and our houses are damaged. So the government should provide relief," said Sathiyabama, a villager in the district. Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari are the districts that are still reeling under the havoc wreaked by the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured that the Central Government was providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu in the wake of incessant rains. Taking to X the Office of Defence Minister said, "The IAF helicopters carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu.

The Central Government is providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu." Defence PRO Chennai stated that the relief operation was being provided by the State administration.

"Relief operation continuing. Loading of food packets and other relief material provided by State administration on India Coast Guard ALH at first light at Madurai airport on 20 Dec 2023," Defence PRO Chennai said.