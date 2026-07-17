Two Onam special trains via Salem, Erode, Tiruppur

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling from western Tamil Nadu to Kerala during the Onam festival will get additional train services, with South Western Railway announcing two pairs of special trains that will halt at Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Podanur.
Advance reservation for the trains will open at 8 am on July 18.
The first special train will leave Mysuru at 10.30 pm on August 25 and reach Kannur at 2 pm the next day.
The return service will depart Kannur at 6.25 pm on August 26 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 8.35 am the following day. The train will stop at Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara and Thalassery en route.
The second special train will depart Mysuru at 11.55 pm on August 29 and reach Kannur at 5.50 pm the next day. The return service will leave Kannur at 7.45 pm on August 30 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 10 am the following day. It will also halt at Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara and Thalassery.