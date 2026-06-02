Two officers to oversee STAR 3.0 rollout in registration dept

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has appointed two senior officials as nodal officers to monitor document registration activities in all 575 Sub-Registrar Offices across the State following the launch of the STAR 3.0 digital registration platform.
Inspector General of Registration Arun Sundar Thayalan appointed PK Kannan, Assistant Inspector General of Registration (Vigilance), and E Bhavani, District Registrar (Guideline), to oversee the implementation and functioning of the platform with immediate effect.
According to an official order, the officers will coordinate with stakeholders, monitor project activities, facilitate implementation, resolve operational issues and submit periodic progress reports to the competent authority.
STAR 3.0 was introduced after the completion of the STAR 2.0 contract period. The upgraded platform aims to improve service delivery and strengthen digital processes within the Registration Department.
The system enables online registration of several property-related transactions, including housing layouts and the sale of newly constructed apartment units, reducing the need for applicants to visit Sub-Registrar Offices.
"The above officers shall coordinate with all concerned stakeholders, monitor project activities, facilitate implementation, resolve operational issues and submit periodical progress reports," the order stated.