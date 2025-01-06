Two new HMPV cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases in India reaches 6

CHENNAI: Two additional cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been identified in Tamil Nadu, increasing the country's total to six confirmed cases, as per reports on Monday.

One of the new cases involves a five-month-old baby who had traveled from Mumbai and was later found to be infected with HMPV after showing severe symptoms of cold and cough.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has also confirmed its first case of HMPV, making it the third case reported in India. This third case involves a two-month-old child who tested positive for the virus.

In Bengaluru, two more cases were detected at Baptist Hospital.

One case involved a three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia, who was diagnosed with HMPV and discharged after treatment.

The second case was an eight-month-old male infant, who tested positive on January 3, 2025, also following admission with bronchopneumonia symptoms.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that is circulating globally, including in India. It was first identified in 2001 in the Netherlands and presents symptoms similar to a common cold, such as cough, fever, and nasal congestion. The virus primarily affects children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Like Covid-19, it spreads through respiratory droplets and by touching infected surfaces.

While Karnataka's health department has not identified the specific strain of the virus, it assured that the tests conducted at a private hospital were reliable. Authorities in the state have recommended wearing masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.