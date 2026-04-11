Two murdered in Karur, Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two persons were brutally murdered in two different incidents in Thanjavur and Karur on Friday.
T Amsu (72), an elderly woman of Palli Agraharam in Thanjavur, was found dead with severe head injuries on Friday morning.
The neighbours passed on the information to the Thanjavur East police.
On information, the SP E Sundaravathanam, along with a police team, rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.
The police found that Amsu was hit by a spade on her head and face.
Similarly, a North Indian differently abled person was found dead with a slit throat in Kulithalai in Karur, and a meat vendor, Prabu of Varagur, surrendered on Friday.
The identity of the deceased was yet to be found. The accused Prabu confessed to the murder.