Two more wetlands in TN recognised as Ramsar sites; count rises to 18

CHENNAI: The number of Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu has increased to 18 as Bhupender Yadav, Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, announced that Nanjarayan bird sanctuary in Tirupur and Kazhuveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram had received international recognition, on Wednesday.

"As the Nation gears up to celebrate its Independence Day, thrilled to share that we have added three Ramsar sites to our network. This takes our tally to 85 Ramsar sites, covering an area of 13,58,068 ha (hectares) in India, " Bhupender Yadav announced in his X post.

Along with Nanjarayan and Kazhuveli bird sanctuaries, Tawa Reservoir in Madhya Pradesh is also included in the Ramsar list.

The state environment, climate change and forest department prepared management plans for Nanjarayan bird sanctuary and Kazhuveli bird sanctuary and proposals were sent to the central government and Ramsar Convention to accord Ramsar recognition to the wetlands.

The integrated management plans include strategies and action for wisely using the wetlands apart from monitoring them for changes in ecological characters. Nanjarayan bird sanctuary and Kazhuveli bird sanctuary cover an area of 125 hectares and 5,151 hectares respectively.

Meanwhile, certificates of recognition by Ramsar Convention to Karaivetti bird sanctuary in Ariyalur district and Longwood Shola reserve forest in Nilgiris were given on January 31. In total, Tamil Nadu has 18 Ramsar sites, highest among the states, of which 17 Ramsar recognitions were given after 2021.