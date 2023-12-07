Two more held for smuggling 2.5T explosives

COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested by Salem City Police on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling into Coimbatore 2.5 tonnes of explosives, from Dharmapuri, recently.

In the wee hours of November 30, the Salem police intensified vehicle check at Karuppur toll gate, based on specific input from the state intelligence bureau regarding a truck with suspicious material heading to Coimbatore from Dharmapuri.

The police, acting swiftly, intercepted a hay-laden lorry and conducted a check. They discovered around 100 wooden boxes of explosives including gelatin sticks, electric detonators, and gunpowder

Soon, the explosive-laden vehicle was taken to the police firing grounds at the foothills of Nagaramalai Adivaram. However, truck driver, Ilayaraja, 38, who was taken into custody, claimed innocence.

During inquiries, Ilayaraja said he was hired to transport the goods to Coimbatore. But he claimed to be unaware of the contents as well as the exact destination, as he was asked to call on reaching Coimbatore. Police arrested him and special teams were formed to crack down the case.

Following further inquiries, the police, on Wednesday, arrested Karthik, 33, and Dinesh, 27, both hailing from Harur in Dharmapuri district. A search is on for their accomplice Murugesan, also from Harur, who is now on the run.

Police said the probe is on to know from where the explosives were sourced and its purpose.