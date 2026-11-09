Gang murders two minor boys in Tiruchy

On Sunday, around 11.30 pm, Rahul, along with his cousin, R Vishal (17), was walking along the Pullambadi canal near the Samayapuram tollgate when they were confronted by an unidentified gang. The duo were brutally attacked with lethal weapons. Vishal died on the spot, sustaining severe cut injuries to his head and face, while Rahul was left struggling for his life with a slit throat. The assailants fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

Passersby who noticed the incident alerted the police, who rushed to the spot, retrieved Vishal’s body and shifted the injured Rahul to hospital.