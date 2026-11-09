Tamil Nadu

Gang murders two minor boys in Tiruchy

Sources said Rahul (17), a resident of Inam Samayapuram, was staying at a relative's house in the locality after the death of his parents. He was doing odd jobs to earn a living
Two minors brutally murdered in Tiruchy
Representative ImageIllustration: Jancy Rani
Updated on

TIRUCHY: Two minors were brutally murdered near Samayapuram in Tiruchy in the late hours of Sunday (November 8).

On Sunday, around 11.30 pm, Rahul, along with his cousin, R Vishal (17), was walking along the Pullambadi canal near the Samayapuram tollgate when they were confronted by an unidentified gang. The duo were brutally attacked with lethal weapons. Vishal died on the spot, sustaining severe cut injuries to his head and face, while Rahul was left struggling for his life with a slit throat. The assailants fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

Passersby who noticed the incident alerted the police, who rushed to the spot, retrieved Vishal’s body and shifted the injured Rahul to hospital.

However, Rahul too succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Subsequently, both bodies were sent to Tiruchy Government Hospital (GH) for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh, who visited the spot, conducted an inquiry and ordered the formation of three special teams to nab the culprits.

murder
Tiruchy
tamil nadu crime
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