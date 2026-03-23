Two migrant kids fall into sewage tank in Namakkal, die

COIMBATORE: Two children of migrant workers died after accidentally falling into an uncovered sewage tank in the premises of a private spinning mill in Namakkal district on Sunday.
The victims were identified as four-year-old M Logan Kumar, son of Manoj Kumar, and three-year-old P Harishankar, son of Pradosh. Both families, hailing from north India, were employed at the mill and were residing in accommodation provided within the mill premises.
According to police, the children had been playing near their homes on Sunday evening when they suddenly went missing. Their disappearance prompted an anxious search by family members and fellow workers in the surrounding localities.
After a long search, the children were found inside a ground-level sewage tank located within the mill premises at night. The two children had fallen into the tank as it was left uncovered.
Grief-stricken parents immediately took their children to Pallipalayam Government Hospital, where doctors examined and found them to have died already. Their bodies were then kept at the hospital for post-mortem.
On receiving information, the Veppadai police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident, focusing on possible lapses in safety measures at the industrial facility. A pall of gloom descended among the workers residing in the mill premises following the tragic death of two children.