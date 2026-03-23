Two migrant kids fall into sewage tank in Namakkal, die

The victims were identified as four-year-old M Logan Kumar, son of Manoj Kumar, and three-year-old P Harishankar, son of Pradosh. Both families, hailing from north India, were employed at the mill and were residing in accommodation provided within the mill premises.

According to police, the children had been playing near their homes on Sunday evening when they suddenly went missing. Their disappearance prompted an anxious search by family members and fellow workers in the surrounding localities.