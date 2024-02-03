Two men who murdered youth arrested

CHENNAI: The police arrested two men who murdered a youth, chopped his body, and disposed it in various places of Chembarambakkam Lake and Mudichur Lake on Friday.

The police investigations revealed that the Boominathan of Cuddalore, who got married a few months ago, visited Chennai in search of a job and joined as a security in a private firm in Nandambakkam. There Boominathan became friends with Nagalakshmi (29), who also works as a security and within a few days and they became very close.

Nagalakshmi's lover Philips, who came to know about their relationship warned Boominathan to stop talking with her, but Boominathan did not listen to him, and the couple continued their relationship.

Later on December 30, Phillips and his friend Vinoth invited Boominathan for the New Year drinks party near Chembarambakkam.

Police said at that time, both of them threatened Boominathan to stop talking with Nagalakshmi, and during a heated argument Phillips took a gun and shot Boominathan to death.

After the incident, the duo took a knife and plastic bags from Phillip's house and chopped the body of Boominathan into several parts.

Later, they disposed of the body without head and limbs in Chembarambakkam Lake and limbs on another culvert that links to Chembarabakkam, and finally, they disposed of the head in the Mudichur Big Lake.

Meanwhile, three weeks ago, Boominathan's wife visited Nandambakkam in search of her husband since his mobile phone was not reachable from December 30.

She filed a complaint in the Nandambakkam police station, and the police who registered a missing case were searching for Boominathan.

Later, a few days ago, the Kundrathur police recovered the body parts on two different days from the Chembarambakkam lake and on Friday, the Peerkankaranai police recovered the head part from the Mudichur big lake.

The police were unable to identify the deceased, and later Boominathan's wife, who visited the Chromepet GH, confirmed that it was her husband's body.

During further investigation, the police found that Boominathan was murdered for an illicit relationship and arrested Philips and Vinoth.

Police had intensified the search for the absconding Nagalakshmi.