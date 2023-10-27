Begin typing your search...

Two men killed in bike collision on Kancheepuram-Uthiramerur road

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Oct 2023 9:37 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Two men were killed in a bike collision on the Kancheepuram-Uthiramerur road on Thursday. The deceased Anandan (45) of Thenpakkam in Kancheepuram was a mechanic and Moorthy an AC mechanic from Kancheepuram.

On Thursday afternoon Anandan and his helper Sathish (17) were returning from Arapakkam after fixing fault in a truck when another two-wheeler from the opposite direction banged on their vehicle at the Kancheepuram-Uthiramerur road.

Moorthy, an AC mechanic, who was coming in the opposite direction was seriously injured while Anandan died on the spot with a severe head injury. Moorthy and Sathish were taken to the Kancheepuram GH for treatment. The Kancheepuram police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

