Two men commit suicide in separate incidents due to personal issues

CHENGALPATTU: A 27-year-old man from Odisha, working for a private company in Puzhudivakkam, committed suicide by hanging on Saturday allegedly due to marital issues.

The deceased Binith Manaji was working in a private company in Puzhudivakkam for the past eight years. He recently got married but had to leave his wife behind in his hometown and re-join work. He faced difficulties in balancing work and personal life and the couple also had frequent arguments about him skipping work frequently.

Following this, Binith committed suicide by hanging inside his company premises. The police have launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his suicide.

In a similar incident, Meghnathan (34), a resident of Agaram Kottai village near Chengalpet, committed suicide after consuming poison.

His wife Aasha had separated from him and was residing in her parents’ home for the past two years. Distressed by the situation, Meghnathan resorted to the drastic step.