Two MBBS students killed in car overturn near Karanodai, two injured

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mukesh drove the car. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle while approaching the Karanodai flyover, and the vehicle overturned, leading to the instant death of Amrish and Saran.

Passersby alerted the authorities, after which personnel from the Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) rushed to the scene.

Mukesh and Aban were rescued and shifted to the hospital. The bodies were sent to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.