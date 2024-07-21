Two Malaysia-bound passengers held in Tiruchy with fake passports

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Immigration officials arrested two persons who attempted to travel to Malaysia with a fake passport on Saturday.

While the officials from immigration were inspecting the documents of the passengers bound for Malaysia, J Subramanian (50) from Vedaranyam was found suspicious.

Officials later found out that he had tampered with the passport. Soon he was handed over to the Tiruchy airport police.

Similarly, one K Muthalagu (46) from Karaikudi came to board the flight bound for Malaysia. Muthalagu had reportedly made corrections to the passport and was handed over to the airport police.

The police registered cases against the two passengers and investigations are on.