Two leopard cubs killed in road accident in the Nilgiris

According to forest department officials, the incident occurred around 6.30 a.m. near the Richmount area under the Pandalur forest range of the Gudalur Forest Division. The cubs were crossing the road when they were struck by a speeding vehicle, resulting in their death on the spot.

Forest officials said post-mortem examinations on the carcasses are expected to be conducted by Assistant Forest Veterinary Doctor Rajesh Kumar in the presence of senior forest department officials, in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).