Two-language policy foundational achievement of Dravidian movement: MK Stalin

Speaking at a marriage ceremony here, Stalin invoked the legacy of late Chief Minister C N Annadurai to underscore the historical mandate behind the state's language stance -- a policy implemented to prioritise Tamil and English while rejecting the imposition of a three-language formula.

"When Anna assumed office as chief minister for the first time in 1967 and entered the Assembly, he fulfilled three pearl-like schemes for our Tamil Nadu. One is the two-language policy, another is the event of naming the state as Tamil Nadu, and next is the law validating self-respect marriages," Stalin said.