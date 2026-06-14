Two killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: In separate hit-and-run accidents, two people were killed in Tiruvallur on Friday.
Nagaraj (38), a petrol bunk employee in Elavur village, was run over by a lorry while crossing the National Highway near Elavur Bazaar.
His body was sent to Ponneri GH and his family had to identify him by the CCTV footage, as his identity could not be ascertained after the accident.
Search is under way for the absconding lorry driver. Munivel (58), a flower vendor from Panchalai, had gone to NM Kandigai village for work on his two-wheeler.
While returning home, an unregistered bike crashed into him near Mettu Colony while he was driving on the left side of the road.
He was rushed to hospital on an ambulance by passersby but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Padhirivedu police are investigating.