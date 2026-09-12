Two killed in separate accidents involving trucks in Tiruvallur

The container truck had reportedly broken down and was stranded on the road while travelling from Poonamallee towards Red Hills, police said.

Upon impact, Muthu’s truck cabin was severely mangled, trapping him inside. Personnel from Avadi Fire and Rescue Services used gas cutters and other equipment to retrieve his body after a six-hour operation. The body was sent to Tiruvallur GH for post-mortem. Avadi Traffic Investigation Police registered a case and are conducting an inquiry.

In another accident near Red Hills, Mohanapriya (36) of Sholavaram was killed after a truck rear-ended her two-wheeler. Police said that her two children, Rithika (8) and Sanjay (6), survived with injuries. They were admitted to a private hospital for treatment while Mohanapriya’s body was sent to Stanley GH for post-mortem. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.