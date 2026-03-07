Two killed in road accidents at Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a Class 7 student, were killed in separate road accidents in Tiruvallur district on Friday.
In one incident, Yashwanth (13), a Class 7 student at an aided school in Tiruvallur got onto a bike with two college students who offered to drop him along the way.
The trio were travelling near the new flyover on the Chennai-Tirupati NH bypass at Eekadu, when a lorry from behind hit the motorcycle. All three were thrown off and were grievously injured.
They were rescued by locals and rushed to a GH in Tiruvallur where Yashwanth died from his injuries. The other two are being treated.
In another incident near Kakkalur, Kamesh (26) of Sevvapet near Tiruvallur, was driving his car along Chennai-Tirupati NH through Tiruvallur bypass when a lorry from the opposite direction hit his car head-on. Kamesh died on the spot.
The Tiruvallur taluk police recovered the body and sent it to Tiruvallur GH for a post-mortem. A case was registered, and an investigation is underway.