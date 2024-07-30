2 killed in Valparai mudslide, one dead in house collapse near Pollachi; CM Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh solatium

CHENNAI: Two persons died after a mudslide occurred around 4 am near their house in Valparai in Coimbatore district.

Rajeswari (57), wife of Arumugam, and Dhanapriya (15), daughter of Suguna (and granddaughter of Rajeswari) were sleeping in their house when the mudslide occurred and a wall collapsed, leading to their deaths.

Their house is located on PWD Road which connects Malukkuparai check post with Pannimedu on the West Bank of the Sholayar Dam in Valparai.

In another incident, in Thippampatti village near Pollachi, Hariharasudhan (21), son of Anbazhagan, died when a wall of a neighbouring house collapsed against his house amid overnight downpour.

Condoling the demise of the three persons in the two incidents, Chief Minister Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh each as compensation from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to their kin.

Meanwhile, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in the Valparai taluk today in light of the heavy rain, as reported by Thanthi TV.