Two killed as car rams into lorry in Salem

COIMBATORE: Two persons including a 16-year-old boy died and one injured as their car crashed into a lorry in Salem on Monday early morning.

Police said R Sundaramanikandan (25), a silversmith, T Manikandan (28) and S Gautham (16), a Class 12 student, all from D Perumapalayam near Veeranam, were returning home in a car through Chennai by-pass road past midnight, when the mishap happened.

Police said Sundaramanikandan, who was behind the wheels, lost control and the car crashed behind a moving lorry. It then rolled down before coming to a halt by ramming into a road side tree.

In the impact of the mishap, Manikandan and Gautham died on the spot, while a critically injured Sundaramanikandan was rushed to a private hospital in Karuppur in Salem. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post mortem at Salem Government Hospital.

The Kondalampatti police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.