Two killed as bike collides with lorry

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot after their two wheeler collided with a stationary lorry on Thursday.

It is said, Palaniyandi (51), a farmer from Ponnusangampatti near Thuraiyur along with Natarajan (39) from the same area went to Kannanur on a bike on Wednesday late evening for some personal work.

After completing the work, they were returning to their village in the late hours. When they were nearing Kannanur Palayam, Palaniyandi who lost control of the bike, hit a stationary lorry along the road in which Palayaniyandi died on the spot and Natarajan sustained severe injuries.

On information, Jambunathapuram police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Palaniyandi and sent to the Thuraiyur GH while the injured Natarajan was also sent to the GH.

However, Natarajan succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.

A case was registered and investigations are on.