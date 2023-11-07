Two killed after head on collision between bikes in Pudukkotai

TIRUCHY: Two persons died after two bikes had a head on collision in Pudukkottai on Monday. It is said, A Puthumairaja (39), an eatery owner from Rapoosal village near Iluppur in Pudukkottai along with his relative M Joshwa Renson (13) was proceeding to Viralimalai on a bike on Sunday late hours.

When they were nearing Malaikudipatti, their bike had a head on collision with a bike ridden by M Palanisamy (22), a resident of Alikadu in which Palanisamy died on the spot while Puthumairaja and Joshwa Renson who were struggling for life were rushed to Pudukkottai medical college.

However, Puthumairaja succumbed to his injuries despite treatment. Joshwa who sustained injuries was referred to Tiruchy medical college for further treatment. Illuppur police registered a case and are investigating.