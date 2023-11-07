Begin typing your search...

Two killed after head on collision between bikes in Pudukkotai

When they were nearing Malaikudipatti, their bike had a head on collision with a bike ridden by M Palanisamy (22), a resident of Alikadu in which Palanisamy died on the spot while Puthumairaja and Joshwa Renson who were struggling for life were rushed to Pudukkottai medical college.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Nov 2023 9:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-06 21:00:27.0  )
Representative image

TIRUCHY: Two persons died after two bikes had a head on collision in Pudukkottai on Monday. It is said, A Puthumairaja (39), an eatery owner from Rapoosal village near Iluppur in Pudukkottai along with his relative M Joshwa Renson (13) was proceeding to Viralimalai on a bike on Sunday late hours.

However, Puthumairaja succumbed to his injuries despite treatment. Joshwa who sustained injuries was referred to Tiruchy medical college for further treatment. Illuppur police registered a case and are investigating.

Tamilnadubike collisionPudukkotaiIluppurRoad accident
DTNEXT Bureau

