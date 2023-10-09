Two killed, 8 injured in firecracker factory blast in Ariyalur

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed and eight others injured in a blast at a private firecracker unit in Ariyalur district, said police on Monday.

The incident occurred at Vetriyur Viragalur under the Keelapalur police station limits in the district. The blast occurred at around 9.30 a.m.

Police said that a heavy blast has taken place and the bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Eight others working in the factory were injured.

The deceased are yet to be identified, said the police.

The blast at Ariyalur has occurred after a major explosion occurred in Attibele near the Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border in which 14 people were killed.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin had announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

This is the fourth blast that has occurred in the firecracker manufacturing units of Tamil Nadu in the past three months. In July nine persons were killed at a fireworks godown in Krishnagiri district and in September one person was killed and three were injured in an explosion at Nagapattinam district.

Four persons were killed and four others injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu during last week of September.