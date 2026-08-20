Two killed, 5 injured in separate accidents on GST Road

In the first incident, a container lorry broke down and was parked on GST Road near Acharapakkam on Tuesday night. At the time, three men – Senthil Kumar (45) from Kadaimalaipudur near Acharapakkam, Manikandan (37) from Pammal and Kalidas (47) from Kampur near Tindivanam were travelling towards Chennai over-speeding on a bike.

Police said the bike crashed into the back of the parked lorry after the riders failed to notice it on the road. Manikandan, who was riding the bike, and Senthil riding pillion, died on the spot. Kalidas, who was seated on the bike, was grievously injured. Acharapakkam police rushed to the spot and admitted him to the Chengalpattu GH for treatment.