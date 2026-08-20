Two killed, 5 injured in separate accidents on GST Road

CHENNAI: Two people were killed and five others injured in two separate road accidents on the GST Road in Chengalpattu in the early hours of Wednesday.
In the first incident, a container lorry broke down and was parked on GST Road near Acharapakkam on Tuesday night. At the time, three men – Senthil Kumar (45) from Kadaimalaipudur near Acharapakkam, Manikandan (37) from Pammal and Kalidas (47) from Kampur near Tindivanam were travelling towards Chennai over-speeding on a bike.
Police said the bike crashed into the back of the parked lorry after the riders failed to notice it on the road. Manikandan, who was riding the bike, and Senthil riding pillion, died on the spot. Kalidas, who was seated on the bike, was grievously injured. Acharapakkam police rushed to the spot and admitted him to the Chengalpattu GH for treatment.
In another accident, a government express bus from Marthandam in Kanniyakumari was travelling towards the Kilambakkam bus terminus on the GST Road on Wednesday morning. When it reached Pulipakkam near Chengalpattu, the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered uncontrollably and overturned on the road. There were 28 passengers on board, of whom four were injured and were taken to a GH for treatment. The remaining escaped without injuries.
Chengalpattu Taluk police used a crane to remove the overturned bus and restore traffic movement. Following the accident, traffic was affected on GST Road for more than two hours in the early hours of Wednesday.