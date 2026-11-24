CHENNAI: Two people were killed, and three others suffered serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler and pedestrians waiting to cross the road on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Mamandur in Chengalpattu district on Monday.
Police said that the car was over-speeding on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH near Mamandur in the afternoon. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a two-wheeler in which Gunasekaran and Murugesan from Gingee were travelling ahead.
Upon impact, it threw the two-wheeler riders onto the road. The car, however, continued without stopping and crashed into a group of pedestrians who were waiting to cross the NH, knocking them down. It stopped after hitting another vehicle.
Following the accident, motorists and residents rushed to rescue the injured and alerted the Padalam police. Gunasekaran from Gingee, who was riding the bike, and Kannadasan from Mailam, who was among the pedestrians waiting to cross the road, died on the spot.
Murugesan, the other two-wheeler rider, Murali, a pedestrian from Mailam, and Karthik, the car driver from Maduranthagam, suffered serious injuries, and were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The bodies of the deceased were also taken for post-mortem.
The Padalam police arrested Karthik and further investigation is on. Following the incident, traffic was affected on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH for over an hour.