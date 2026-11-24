Following the accident, motorists and residents rushed to rescue the injured and alerted the Padalam police. Gunasekaran from Gingee, who was riding the bike, and Kannadasan from Mailam, who was among the pedestrians waiting to cross the road, died on the spot.

Murugesan, the other two-wheeler rider, Murali, a pedestrian from Mailam, and Karthik, the car driver from Maduranthagam, suffered serious injuries, and were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The bodies of the deceased were also taken for post-mortem.

The Padalam police arrested Karthik and further investigation is on. Following the incident, traffic was affected on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH for over an hour.