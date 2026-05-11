Two Kerala tourists killed after container lorry rams car near Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A brother-sister duo from Kerala were killed and seven others injured after a container lorry rammed into a car near Guruparapally on the Hosur-Krishnagiri National Highway in Krishnagiri district in the early hours of Monday (May 11), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Police identified the deceased as Deepak (28), a merchant navy employee, and his sister Divya (30).
According to police, Vinith from Pattambi in Kerala was returning home with his family after a trip to Karnataka when the car suffered a tyre puncture near Guruparapally. After repairing the tyre and resuming the journey, a container lorry travelling from Bengaluru towards Krishnagiri allegedly hit the rear of the car at high speed.
Seven persons - Ravindran (57), Sri Parvathi (54), Vinith (42), Sarojini (65), Abhindev (11), Akhildev (8) and Ramya (30), sustained serious injuries in the accident.
On receiving information, Guruparapally police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and admitted them to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.
Guruparapally police have registered a case and are investigating.