Two Kerala tourists killed after container lorry rams car near Krishnagiri

Seven persons - Ravindran (57), Sri Parvathi (54), Vinith (42), Sarojini (65), Abhindev (11), Akhildev (8) and Ramya (30), sustained serious injuries in the accident.

On receiving information, Guruparapally police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and admitted them to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

Guruparapally police have registered a case and are investigating.