Two Kancheepuram youths hacked to death after row over gana songs at temple festival

CHENNAI: Two youths were hacked to death by a group of unidentified men following a dispute that broke out during a music programme at a temple festival in Padunelli village near Kancheepuram on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Neelakandan (25), and Chandru (24), both from Padunelli village. Police have registered a double murder case and launched a search for the assailants. Several police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent further incidents.
The incident followed a quarrel between two groups from the same community during a cultural programme organised as part of the Aadi festival at the Ponniamman temple in Padunelli on Sunday night. The groups reportedly clashed over the songs being performed on stage, particularly gana songs.
On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and reportedly pacified both groups before leaving the venue.
After the programme ended around midnight, Neelakandan and Chandru were sitting and talking at a vacant plot near their houses. At that time, a group of unidentified men allegedly arrived on two-wheelers, surrounded the duo and attacked them with sickles before fleeing.
The two youths sustained severe injuries and died at the spot.
Following the incident, residents gathered in large numbers and expressed anger over the failure to prevent the escalation of the earlier dispute. They alleged that the double murder could have been avoided had the police taken stronger preventive action when the quarrel first broke out during the programme.
Police personnel from Ponnerikarai police station recovered the bodies and sent them to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.
Meanwhile, residents of Padunelli staged a protest outside Ponnerikarai police station on Monday morning, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved. They also blocked traffic on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.
Police officials pacified the protesters and said special teams had been formed to trace and arrest the suspects at the earliest.