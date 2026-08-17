Two Kancheepuram youths hacked to death after row over gana songs at temple festival

The deceased were identified as Neelakandan (25), and Chandru (24), both from Padunelli village. Police have registered a double murder case and launched a search for the assailants. Several police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent further incidents.

The incident followed a quarrel between two groups from the same community during a cultural programme organised as part of the Aadi festival at the Ponniamman temple in Padunelli on Sunday night. The groups reportedly clashed over the songs being performed on stage, particularly gana songs.

On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and reportedly pacified both groups before leaving the venue.