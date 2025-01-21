Two juveniles held over attack on Dalit youth in Madurai

MADURAI: Two juveniles were arrested on Monday in connection with the case of alleged torture of a Dalit youth near Usilampatti in Madurai.

The 17-year-old Dalit youth of Sangampatti village was allegedly beaten up by a gang during Pongal festivities.

The victim claimed that he was tortured by the gang and humiliated after some of them in the gang urinated on him.

However, Madurai Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind denied such allegations saying that the Dalit youth was not humiliated.

But since the youth was assaulted, a case was filed by the Usilampatti Town police on January 18 against six persons under Sections 296 (b), 351 (2 ), BNS r/w 3 (1) ( r ) 3 ( 1 ) ( s ) and SC /ST POA Act.