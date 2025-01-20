Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jan 2025 11:39 PM IST
    Two history sheeters held for hurling country bomb at house in Tiruchy
    Representative Image

    TIRUCHY: Police on Monday arrested two history-sheeters rowdies on charges of hurling a country bomb at a house.

    It is said that on Sunday evening, Thangamani alias ‘Danger’ Mani, a criminal from Ponmalaipatti against whom several cases are pending across the district went to the house of Sakthivel, a finance firm owner and picked up a quarrel with him and demanded to verify it through the CCTV footage from Sakthivel.

    As Sakthivel was sleeping, his wife asked Danger Mani to come after a while and this infuriated Sakthivel called his aide Raja alias Koppu Raja, another history-sheeter and hurled a country bomb at the house of Sakthivel and escaped from the spot.

    Soon, a complaint was lodged against Danger Mani and Koppu Raja with Ponmalaipatti police who registered a case and searched the house of rowdy Danger Mani and seized a country bomb and other explosive materials.

    On Monday, the police who were searching for the duo arrested both Mani and Raja. Further investigations are on.

    ArrestCountry BombsTiruchy
