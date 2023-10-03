Two held with 2 kg gold jewellery on train to Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel secured about 2 kg of unaccounted gold jewellery, estimated to be worth over Rs 1 crore, from two passengers travelling on Cholan Express bound to Tiruchy on Monday near Chengalpattu.

The officials had received a tip-off about the transport of gold jewellery and then checked the bags of passengers on S1 coach. During their search, the personnel found two passengers from Sowcarpet who were standing near the toilet in the coach.

The officials grew suspicious after the duo gave evasive replies when police approached them. When their bags were checked, police found 248 sovereigns of jewellery, but there were no receipts. Both of them were deboarded from the train and taken to the police station for further inquiry.

The duo was identified as Amit Jain (44) and Ram Lal (44), both natives of Rajasthan. They are gold jewellery traders, investigations revealed. The jewellery were seized from them and handed over to the Income Tax (IT) department officials.