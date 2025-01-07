Two held in Theni, 30 litres of illicit arrack seized and destroyed

MADURAI: Two men were arrested in Theni district on Tuesday after being charged with making illicit arrack in a house.

The accused have been identified as I Raja and C Singathurai, sources said. Acting on a tip off, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing police, Uthamapalayam found such arrack stored inside the house located on Panchayat Office road at Karunakkamuthanpatti village near Cumbum.

After arresting the duo, the police also seized 30 litres of arrack and destroyed it. Besides, a stove, cylinder and other material meant for illegally making such arrack were also seized, sources said.