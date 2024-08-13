Two held for illegal sex determination racket in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: Officials of the health department busted an illegal sex determination racket with the arrest of two persons including a woman in Dharmapuri.

A decoy deputed by the health department contacted a mediator, who directed them to visit a particular house on Monday night to carry out sex determination of the fetus.

Therefore, a team of officials visited the house at Singeri in Mahendramangalam area. There, four persons were involved in detecting the gender of the foetus of pregnant women.

The authorities managed to nab Karpagam, 39 from ‘Ilakkiayam Patti’ and Vadivel, 40 from Vennampatti, while two others who fled away were identified as Thirumalai, 40 and Jothi, 37, both from Tirupattur district.

A mobile ultrasound scan equipment, medicines and Rs 18,000 cash was seized from the accused, who were then handed over to Mahendramangalam police.

Inquiries revealed that Karpagam, a repeat offender, who formerly worked as a nurse in a private hospital, was the prime accused.

She was arrested thrice on charges of sex determination, but every time she came out on bail and continued her offence.

Vadivel was also a repeat offender and brought pregnant women to identify the sex of the foetus.

It was in July, the health department officials in Dharmapuri nabbed two persons, who took pregnant women to Perambalur for sex determination and also to carry out sex selective abortions.