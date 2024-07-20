Two held for cheating job aspirants in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Two persons including a retired noon meal organiser were arrested for cheating a job aspirant of Rs 14 lakh with a promise of government employment in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Vinod (38), a resident of Thiruvisanallur near Kumbakonam was trying for a government job for his wife and he came into contact Varadarajan (62), a retired noon meal organiser and president of the noon meal organisers union and resident from Valangaiman in Tiruvarur.

Vararajan promised Vinod to arrange a job in the revenue department. So he demanded Rs 7 lakh from him and he gave the money through Selvakumar (40) from Kumbakonam as asked by Varadarajan.

Thus, Vinod transferred Rs 1 lakh as an advance to Varadarajan’s account on December 28, 2021 and another amount of Rs 2 lakh on December 31 and later Rs 4 lakh in person.

Varadarajan who received the amount failed to arrange the job as promised and when inquired both Varadarajan and Selvakumar did not give a proper response.

Meanwhile, Vinod’s friend Muthu from Thirubuvanam had given Rs 7 lakh to Varadarajan through Selvakumar with the promise of arranging a job in Central Cooperative Bank, but everything went in vain.

On Friday both Vinod and Muthu complained to Natchiyarkovil police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and on Saturday, the police arrested both Varadarajan and Selvakumar.