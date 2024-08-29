Two government school teachers from Tamil Nadu selected for national award

CHENNAI: Recognising the work of two government school teachers from Tamil Nadu, the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education has selected the teachers for the National Teachers’ Award, which will be presented to them on September 5 in New Delhi.

For the award, RS Muralidharan, a postgraduate vocational teacher at TVS Higher Secondary school in Madurai and R Gopinath, a secondary-grade teacher at a panchayat union middle school at Rajakuppam of Gudiyatham in Vellore district have been selected.

Every year, the Union Education Ministry honours the best-performing teachers in government and aided schools in the country with the National Teachers’ Award. This year, as usual, 50 teachers have been selected across India, including two teachers from the State.

Speaking to DT Next, 59-year-old RS Muralidharan had been teaching basic automobile engineering subjects in vocational courses for higher secondary students.

With as many as 39 years of experience, Muralidharan says he finds most satisfied while meeting his students who have been excelling in their particular fields.

Muralidharan says he has dedicated his career to transforming education through innovative teaching methods and community engagement.

“My focus has been on bridging the gap between theory and practice, providing holistic education to students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. And, I have been constantly focused on ensuring socio-economic background, have access to quality education and personal growth opportunities,” Muralidharan said.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Muralidharan has authored the basic automobile engineering books for classes 11 and 12 in Tamil and English mediums, created audiobooks for visually impaired people and has created 54 televised lessons during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also, Muralidharan bagged the Dr Radhakrishnan Best Teacher award by TN government in 2020 and was nominated for the Best Vocational Teacher, PSSCIVE NCERT in 2012-13.

Likewise, the contribution and the creativity of Gopinath has also been immense and inspiring for his students. Gopinath teaches classes 1 to 5 and is keen on inculcating arts with academics.

With about 19 years of experience, Gopinath says he is dedicated to his job as it involves and inspires several hundred students.

“As I teach all subjects, I find ways to collaborate subjects and topics into art and creativity so that students retain the concepts effortlessly. I constantly try to fill the gap between subject and art, which will also help to bridge the gap between students and me,” said Gopinath.

Gopinath to stay connected with students also goes to school strictly wearing a uniform like the students.

He also dresses up as historic figures while teaching the particular subject.