Two get double life term in 14-year-old twin murder case in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: First Additional District Court in Tirunelveli on Wednesday convicted two men, who were involved in a double murder that happened 14 years ago, and sentenced double life imprisonment for both.

According to the prosecution, Sirajdeen, who was aged 40 in 2010, of Kurichikulam village, Manur Block, and his relative Nagoor Meeran (42), of the same locality were found guilty of murdering Subramanian (39), of Kurichikulam and his mother Gomathiammal.

The incident occurred on July 22, 2010, and Manur police filed a case. It is said that there was enmity between Sirajdeen and Subramanian for some reason.

Eventually, Sirajdeen along with his relatives Nagoor Meeran, Lathif, and Jeyapriya attacked Subramanian with machetes. When Gomathiammal tried to save her son, they attacked her with sticks.

Both the victims suffered critical injuries and died. When the case came to the court for trial, Lathif had died of illness and the court acquitted Jeyapriya in the case.

After examining the witnesses, Judge V Padmanabhan pronounced the sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of the accused, sources said.