Two from Tamil Nadu police selected for ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’

The medal is given to recognise excellent work, promote high professional standards and boost the morale of the concerned official/officer.

For 2026, two officers of Tamil Nadu Police, both Superintendent of Police, Madhukumari and V Satish Kumar, have been selected for the award in the field of Excellence in Investigation. Madhukumari is serving as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) Batallion-VI, Madurai, while Satish Kumar serves as SP in Tiruvarur.