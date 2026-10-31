Two from Tamil Nadu police selected for ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’

CHENNAI: Two police officers from Tamil Nadu will be bestowed with the ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ this year. The medal has been awarded to 490 personnel of various States/Union Territories (UTs) /Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) /Central Police Organisations (CPOs) for the year 2026.
The medal is given to recognise excellent work, promote high professional standards and boost the morale of the concerned official/officer.
For 2026, two officers of Tamil Nadu Police, both Superintendent of Police, Madhukumari and V Satish Kumar, have been selected for the award in the field of Excellence in Investigation. Madhukumari is serving as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) Batallion-VI, Madurai, while Satish Kumar serves as SP in Tiruvarur.
The announcement was on October 31, which marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India and the architect of national unity, celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), an official statement from Tamil Nadu Police said.