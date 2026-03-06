Two from Tamil Nadu in UPSC 2025 top 10

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu made a strong mark in the Civil Services Examination 2025 results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, with two candidates from the State entering the top 10.
According to a report from DailyThanthi, Rajeshwari Suve from Madurai secured the second rank in the all-India list, while Raja Mogaideen secured the seventh rank.
A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
The results were announced after the completion of the personality test (interview) stage that followed the main examination.
Anuj Agnihotri from Rawatbhata, Rajasthan, secured the first rank at the all-India level.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in
In the 2024 Civil Services Examination, P Sivaschandran from Chennai secured the 23rd rank at the all-India level and was the top-ranked candidate from Tamil Nadu that year.