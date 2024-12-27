Two friends die after car crashes into tree near Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: Two people died after the car they were travelling on met with an accident in Maduranthagam on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Santosh (30) of Pavunjur village in Chengalpattu and his friend Karthik (29). On Thursday, Karthik visited Santhosh's home and as it was late in the night Santhosh told Karthik that he would drop him at home. A little later, both of them headed toward Maduranthagam in Santhosh's car.

When they were speeding on the Pavunjur-Maduranthagam Road near Madukkarai, Santosh lost control of the vehicle, which rammed on a tree. Soon, the locals rushed to the spot and found that Santosh had already died in the accident.

Karthik, who suffered grievous injuries, was taken to the Maduranthagam GH but there he was declared dead. The Chitamur police visited the spot and also sent the bodies for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.