Two forest staff assault lorry driver for refusing to pay bribe in Erode; suspended

COIMBATORE: Two forest department staff were placed under suspension for assaulting a lorry driver, while demanding bribes in Bannari check post in Erode. Forester Deepak Kumar and anti-poaching watcher Moorthy, who were on duty at the check post in Sathyamangalam two days ago, had intercepted a lorry driven by a person from Karnataka.

“The staff demanded a bribe, and when the driver refused, they broke into an argument. Both the forest department staff also got furious and assaulted the driver,” said a staff. After the video of the incident went viral in social media, the officials in Sathyamangalam forest division held an inquiry. As inquiries confirmed their offence, both the forest department staff were placed under suspension. Further inquiries are on.