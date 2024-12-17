Two flyovers in Madurai will be ready by 2025, says Minister Velu

MADURAI: The construction of two flyover bridges under way at Goripalayam and at Melamadai junction in Madurai is expected to be completed by 2025, Minister of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu said on Monday after inspecting the works.

To fulfil the long-term demand of the people in Madurai and to ensure the free flow of traffic, Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated efforts to build the flyovers and inaugurated the construction work on October 30 last year.

After inspecting, Minister Velu told reporters that about 32 per cent of the Melamadai bridge work and 25 per cent of the Goripalayam bridge work have been completed, so far.

The State Highway network is 66,000 kilometres and need-based maintenance works were being carried out.

As for issues related to roads, people could have access to ‘Namma Salai’, a mobile app and lodge complaints for necessary action within a period of 48 hours.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the Kalaignar Centenary Library, which was inaugurated by CM Stalin on July 15, 2023, and said there was no seepage of water in the library following heavy rains.

The higher officials were directly involved in monitoring the maintenance of the centenary library in Madurai. Since its inception, the library has been accessed by 13, 59,996 visitors. The library has recorded an average of 2,650 visitors daily. Plans are afoot to bring more facilities in the interest of visitors to the library.

A detailed project report has been forwarded to the government to set up an open-air auditorium on the library premises for Rs 10 crore. Tenders for the new infrastructural facility will be floated to take up the work soon. Further, Velu said a special hall would be readied in the library for visitors using their own books.

P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, Collector MS Sangeetha, Mangat Ram Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, G Thalapathi, Madurai North MLA, M. Boominathan, Madurai South MLA and others accompanied during the inspection.