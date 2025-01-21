Two-floor building collapses due to dredging work in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: In the early hours of Tuesday, a two-floor home building, including a thatched hut, near the riverbank collapsed due to the ongoing dredging work in Sanganoor, Coimbatore.

According to a Thanthi TV report, people living along the bank were evacuated in advance, two weeks prior, which helped avoid any loss of life.

The report also added that the dredging work is being carried out to construct a new road spanning 2.7 km at a cost of Rs 49 crore.

The residents stated that the accident was caused by excessive digging of soil.

AIADMK MLA Amman K Arjunan conducted an on-site inspection and spoke to the Corporation Commissioner over the phone.

He reprimanded him, asking who would be held responsible if there had been any loss of life."