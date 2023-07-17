Two fighting on train fall to death

MADURAI: In a tragic incident, two passengers were killed near Sattur in Virudhunagar district after they fell off a train bound for Coimbatore from Nagercoil.

The deceased victims have been identified as P Muthukumar (30) of Meenakshipuram, Maruthamputhur, Alangulam taluk of Tenkasi district, and K Mariappan (49) of VOC Nagar, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, a painter, sources revealed.

Thoothukudi Railway police said Muthukumar, who boarded the train at Tirunelveli on Saturday night, picked up a quarrel with Mariappan, who boarded at Kovilpatti over sitting on train footboard.

Both victims were drunk and travelling in an unreserved coach.

In the heat of exchanging blows they lost their balance and fell from the train between Sattur and Virudhunagar. Fellow passengers pulled the chain and stopped the train.

While Muthukumar succumbed to injuries on the spot, the other victim Mariappan was traced nearly after an hour’s search. He was declared dead on reaching Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.