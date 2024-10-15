Two female wild elephants electrocuted near Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Two female wild elephants were electrocuted to death near Pollachi in Coimbatore on Monday.

A team of frontline staff of the forest department on routine patrol at Kottur ‘pirivu’ spotted two wild elephants lying dead almost one kilometer away from the reserved forest area.

On receiving information, officials arrived and inspected the carcass of the elephants.

“The elephants might have got electrocuted, when they came in contact with the overhead electric line on the revenue land after venturing out of the forest area. Due to nightfall, a post-mortem is likely to be done on Tuesday,” said a staff of the forest department.

Further inquiries are on.

