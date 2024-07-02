Two female employees of Tiruttani Murugan temple held for stealing devotees offerings worth Rs 1.15 lakh

CHENNAI: Tiruttani police arrested two female employees of the Tiruttani Murugan temple who were spotted on CCTV stealing devotee offerings worth Rs 1.15 lakh.

The accused were identified as Thenmozhi (35) from Veeramangalam and Vyjayanthi (44) from Nagapoondi.

The money offered by devotees in the month of June were counted on Monday in the presence of temple joint commissioner (in-charge) Arunachalam and trustees Suresh Babu, Nagan, and Mohanan.

In this situation, Thenmozhi and Vyjayanthi, who were involved in the money-counting process, were seen stealing via the surveillance camera. The temple administration immediately informed the Tiruttani Police, who rushed to the spot and began searching for the stolen money.

During the course of the investigation, the officials seized Rs 1.15 lakh from Thenmozhi and Vyjayanth.

Following a complaint filed by the temple's joint commissioner, Tiruttani Police detained both the employees and remanded them in custody.