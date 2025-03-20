Two express trains short-terminated at Karur Junction; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the partial cancellation of the following trains due to maintenance works at Mathipalayam yard.

* Train No 56809 Tiruchchirappalli - Erode Passenger scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli junction at 7.20 am will be short terminated at Karur Junction on March 23, 25, 28 and 31. After the block, the train will run as an unreserved special train from Karur Jn to Erode Junction.

* Train No 16843 Tiruchchirappalli Jn - Palakkad Town Express scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 1 pm on March 28 will be partially cancelled between Karur Junction and Palakkad Town. After the block, the train will run as an unreserved special train from Karur Jn to Palakkad town, said a release.