Two express trains rescheduled on 7.10.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: Train No 22503 Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on October 7 (today) is rescheduled to leave at 7.10 pm due to late running of pairing rake (late by 1 hour 45 mins).

Train No 12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Nizamuddin Duronto Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.35 am on October 7 (today) is rescheduled to leave at 9 pm due to late running of pairing rake (late by 14 hours 25 mins), said a Southern Railway statement.