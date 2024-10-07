Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Oct 2024 10:54 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-07 11:52:00.0  )
    Two express trains rescheduled on 7.10.2024; check details here
    Train (Photo: Vishal Nagaraj)

    CHENNAI: Train No 22503 Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on October 7 (today) is rescheduled to leave at 7.10 pm due to late running of pairing rake (late by 1 hour 45 mins).

    Train No 12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Nizamuddin Duronto Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.35 am on October 7 (today) is rescheduled to leave at 9 pm due to late running of pairing rake (late by 14 hours 25 mins), said a Southern Railway statement.

    train serviceExpress trainTrain reschedule
    DTNEXT Bureau

